Thor: Ragnarok sets a new (really, really funny) superhero standard

Images from Thor: Ragnarok.In theaters Nov. 3. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The best Thor to come to the screen out of the trilogy, the "Strongest Avenger" returns with a battle not-to-be-missed against the almighty Hulk.

Thor: Ragnarok finds our strapping, muscle-bound Viking Lord of Thunder chained and imprisoned somewhere deep in the universe, without Mjolnir, his trusty hammer forged in the heart of a dying star.

A deeper plot lies to destroy his home world of Asgard when the brutal and omnipotent Hela returns to claim the throne. Thor must team up with the Incredible Hulk and an ostracized Valkyrie of Asgard to stop the evil Hela.

For aficionados of the Marvel Universe. we've seen Iron Man and Captain America and The Hulk and everything in between. We've seen Thor before.

But, we haven't seen Thor like this.

He's back - with the same mission: save the world from evil - yet, somehow, it's better than that.

This Thor is certainly the best of the trilogy, reminding me of the trash-talking a certain Trash Panda and Star Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy have trademarked.

In Norse mythology, Ragnarok means a chain or sequence of future events.

These events include a great battle that could result in the deaths of major Norse Gods like Odin, Thor, and Loki.

After the battle, the legend tells that the world will reemerge reborn. With this vision in his mind, Thor has been searching for the elusive Infinity Stones to try and prevent Ragnarok.

Chris Hemsworth delights in his role as Thor, God of Thunder (not Lord, trust me, see the film and you'll get this one), with a new haircut and a quick-witted sense of humor even better than any we've yet seen in a Marvel film.

The Universe's flicks have always had their snarky comebacks, their one-liners, and their jokes. Iron Man is witty and sarcastic. Cap is innocent but funny. The Hulk doesn't really know when he makes jokes, but is endearing nonetheless.

But, this time, Thor has packed the full package. The theater was rolling with laughter for practically half the film. Nearly slapstick in some scenes, it breaks up the battle scenes so perfectly, I didn't want the movie to end.

By now, Disney knows what its doing with the Marvel franchise.

They have almost impossibly handsome stars take the lead role, make sure to show them shirtless and muscular in at least one scene, and give them a personality that's flawed, but not so much so you can't love them despite it.

They add in a few fringe characters (my personal favorite in Ragnarok is the guy made of rocks) that bring the laughs and bring out the best in our hero.

There's always a powerful woman who's just as bada** as the dude, and she knows it.

Somehow, in Thor, I'm okay with all these same plot lines and character developments as I've seen throughout the Universe.

I'm okay with it because it works.

I'm also surprisingly okay with Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who is still up to his usual mischief, but yet somehow is wildly more attractive in this film than any other he's been in. Still trying to work through that one.

Thor: Ragnarok won't blow your mind with it's one-of-a-kind plot, but it will delight you with humor, wit, incredible special effects and fight scenes, adventure, and new characters to love.

What I love most is how un-seriously this film takes the mission of saving the world from Hela (Cate Blanchett), the Goddess of Death, and a giant, fiery evil thing called Surtur.

Before he gets to Ragnarok, however, Thor has to fight his old friend, Dr. Bruce Banner, on a strange planet where time is all wonky and nothing is as it seems. It's on this universe that Jeff Goldblum, who plays the Grandmaster, nearly steals the show with his peculiar - yet wonderful - performance and dry sense of humor.

This film has it all - I mean, it even has a reference to Point Break and Tony Stark's tight pants.

Based one of the most popular Hulk comic books, Thor: Ragnarok gives the Marvel Universe a hilarious film that merges insanely action-packed fight scenes, starship battles and hilarious interaction with characters we have not seen for a while.

It is - by far - the best Marvel movie Chris Hemsworth has appeared in - and although I have a soft spot for Cap - it may be my new favorite in the entire Universe.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters Nov. 3.

