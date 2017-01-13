Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down performing for Trump inauguration

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 29: (L-R) Guitarist Chris Henderson, vocalist Brad Arnold, bassist Greg Upchurch and guitarist Matt Roberts of Three Doors Down perform on "FOX and Friends" outside of FOX Studios on July 29, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Loccisano, 2011 Getty Images)

KUSA - “Red Solo Cups” just got a little bit more presidential.

President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural committee announced Friday that it has added Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down to its musical lineup.

Both acts will join Broadway star Jennifer Holliday at the pre-inauguration concert on Jan. 19.

In an Instagram post, 3 Doors Down said actor Jon Voight will also be in attendance at the concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, in addition to DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart, Marty Roe and Lee Greenwood.

Billboard reports that several more country artists will also perform during the inauguration festivities.

Among them are Darryl Worley, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts and Larry Gatlin.

