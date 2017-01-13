Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down performing for Trump inauguration

KUSA - “Red Solo Cups” just got a little bit more presidential.
President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural committee announced Friday that it has added Toby Keith and 3 Doors Down to its musical lineup.
Both acts will join Broadway star Jennifer Holliday at the pre-inauguration concert on Jan. 19.
In an Instagram post, 3 Doors Down said actor Jon Voight will also be in attendance at the concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, in addition to DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow, Larry Stewart, Marty Roe and Lee Greenwood.
Billboard reports that several more country artists will also perform during the inauguration festivities.
Among them are Darryl Worley, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts and Larry Gatlin.
