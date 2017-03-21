Tour de Fat festivities to be ticketed in 2017

Tour de Fat bike parade participants show off their costumes September 3, 2016 (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - For the first time in its 18-season history, festivities for Fort Collins' Tour de Fat will be ticketed.

New Belgium Brewing announced two headliners for its Fort Collins Tour de Fat stop in September, as well as the switch over to a new ticketed model for its nation-wide tour stops in 2017.

The All-American Rejects and X Ambassadors are set to play at the event in Fort Collins, which will overtake Old Town with the annual quirky and costumed bike parade Sept. 2. Donations to participate in the parade are suggested, according to New Belgium, and festivities — like the live music — will be ticketed starting at 4 p.m. that day. Ticket prices will vary by city and are available online at newbelgium.com/tour-de-fat.

Ticketing Tour de Fat festivities is intended to bolster the event's philanthropic efforts. New Belgium has raised more than $4.5 million for partnering nonprofit organizations since its inception, and Tour de Fat hopes to generate more than $600,000 in support of local causes this summer, according to a news release.

Read more (and see crazy photos and videos) at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2mRmpzL

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan