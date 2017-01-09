KUSA
U2 to tour with Colorado bands, but no Colorado show

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 5:05 PM. MST January 09, 2017

DENVER - U2 — by some measures the biggest rock band in the world — has announced plans for a summer stadium tour to mark the 30th anniversary of its landmark album, “The Joshua Tree.”

But while a pair of Colorado bands — Denver’s Lumineers and Colorado Springs’ OneRepublic — will open several of U2’s concerts, no Colorado show has been announced.

