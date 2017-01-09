U2 to tour with Colorado bands, but no Colorado show

Bono in 2011. (Photo: "Bono U2 360 Tour 2011" by Peter Neill - Flickr: u2-1 CC BY License. Licensed under CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

DENVER - U2 — by some measures the biggest rock band in the world — has announced plans for a summer stadium tour to mark the 30th anniversary of its landmark album, “The Joshua Tree.”

But while a pair of Colorado bands — Denver’s Lumineers and Colorado Springs’ OneRepublic — will open several of U2’s concerts, no Colorado show has been announced.

