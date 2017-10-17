UNC grad to appear in Something Rotten! at DCPA

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

KUSA - A University of Northern Colorado graduate will take the stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts starting Tuesday night in a production that will take you all the way back to the renaissance.

Autumn Hurlbert plays Portia in the touring production of Something Rotten!, which is at the DCPA through Oct. 29.

Before landing this role, she was on Broadway in Legally Blonde and has traveled across the country in Little Women. You also might recognize her from “The Sound of Music: Live!”

Something Rotten! is set in the 1590s and tells the story of two brothers who are desperate to write their own hit play while “rock star” Shakespeare keeps getting all the hits.

This prompts the brothers to write the very first musical and the rest, well, is history.

Tickets to the show start at $30 and are available only at denvercenter.org.

© 2017 KUSA-TV