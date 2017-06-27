Want American Pickers looking through your backyard?

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are on the seventeenth season of their hit documentary series, American Pickers.

The duo has explored Colorado before, but they are not finished looking for treasures in our Centennial state just yet.

The two antique hunters are known to travel all across America to find anything from a Vespa Ape Series one scooter to an old Coke golf sign in the most unexpected places.

They will be back in July, and they want your help.

Do you know of a spooky junkyard no one likes to go to? Call 855-OLD-RUST.

Perhaps a garage that's been collecting years of random knick-knacks? Email them at americanpickers@cineflix.com

