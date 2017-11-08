Why Katherine Heigl has been stopping in Fort Collins

Actress Katherine Heigl and her musician husband Josh Kelley were reportedly spotted in Fort Collins Sunday (Photo: Frazer Harrison)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Guys.. GUYS.. we have an answer.

Yesterday, I posed the question as to why actress Katherine Heigl had been spotted in Fort Collins several times over the past few months.

This morning, I awoke to an answer.

A representative from Heigl's lifestyle blog, Those Heavenly Days, returned my email and confirmed Heigl and her musician husband, Josh Kelley, have made several visits to the city in recent months.

"One of her beloved dogs Gracie had an operation to remove a brain tumor at a nearby specialist recently," they wrote. "The surgeon was only able to remove part of the tumor, with the remainder being treated by rounds of radiation therapy. She is staying in the area again during the latest course of treatment."

Heigl has been spotted grabbing coffee, sushi and shopping around Old Town recently.

