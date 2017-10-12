Why women didn't come forward about Harvey Weinstein sooner

KUSA - Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein spoke publicly this week for the first time since he was accused of sexually harassing and assaulting multiple women – including several big-name actresses.
He made those brief comments to photographers outside his daughter’s Los Angeles home.
More than two dozen women have made allegations against him spanning decades – assertions Weinstein has denied.
Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, the founder and director of the child and family center at Lowry, joined us on 9NEWS at 4 p.m.
She has a doctorate in psychology and is a licensed professional counselor.
Ziegler offered her take on the allegations and offered an explanation for why women didn’t come forward sooner.
