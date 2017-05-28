Ladies-only Wonder Woman screening in Colorado draws praise, criticism from internet

Actress Gal Gadot attends the world premiere of "Wonder Woman" at the Pantages on May 25, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON (Photo: VALERIE MACON, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - Using a ubiquitous Beyoncé lyric, Alamo Drafthouse announced on Facebook its Colorado locations would host ladies-only screenings of the newest Wonder Woman movie.

The company said the screenings were created in an effort to create a unique event that mirrored the all women's island Wonder Woman lives on.

"Apologies, gentlemen, but we’re embracing our girl power and saying 'No Guys Allowed' for one special night," Alamo's website read.

The theater and restaurant recently announced similar screenings in Austin and New York, where some took to social media to say this practice is sexist and discriminatory.

It appears both screenings in the Denver metro area have sold out, but there is still an overwhelming demand from fans on the theater's Facebook page.

Online, the company promised not only will everyone in attendance be female, but so will the entire staff that night. The theater also reiterated that those who identify as women can attend as well.

While there is support on Facebook for the screenings, there has been backlash from men and women.

Portions of the proceeds of the Colorado screenings will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood.

