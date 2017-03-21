Woody Harrelson swears off marijuana after 30 years

Woody Harrelson says he hasn't smoked pot in a year (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images)

USA TODAY - One of Hollywood's biggest, most outspoken pot enthusiasts has retired his rolling papers.

On Monday, Woody Harrelson told Vulture that he hasn't smoked pot in nearly a year.

The 55-year-old, who has spent over a decade on the advisory board of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said he'd simply had enough after "30 solid years of partying," and said the drug kept him from "being emotionally available."

His remaining vice? Drinking alcohol in moderation.

Think we'll be able to tell the difference in the new Han Solo movie?

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USA TODAY