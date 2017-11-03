You can now get Harry Potter kitchenware to cook more than potions

There's a brand new line of Harry Potter kitchenware that will have you ready to cook up some Cauldron Cakes.

Williams-Sonoma now sells Harry Potter aprons and spatulas. They're all house themed so you can show off your true Gryffindor colors.

The aprons also come in both adult and kid sizes, so everyone can participate in making those Pumpkin Pasties.

Click here to see the full collection.

© 2017 WKYC-TV