Yup, Nickelback is playing Red Rocks with Daughtry

Ryan Peak, Chad Kroeger and Daniel Adair from the band Nickelback performs at iHeartRadio Theater on November 18, 2014 in Burbank, California. (Photo: Mike Windle, 2014 Getty Images)

KUSA - Look, here at 9NEWS.com, we don’t judge. That’s not our job.

Instead, we will just present this concert announcement as it is, even though some people out there may actually wish that it is fake news.

Here we go: Nickelback is playing Red Rocks – yes, the hallowed and what some would call spiritual venue that has seen legends like the Beatles, U2 and Bob Dylan.

You might remember how they were supposed to appear at Red Rocks two years ago and it got canceled. Clearly, Nickelback doesn’t disappoint, so Chad Kroeger and gang are trying to redeem themselves.

Oh yeah, we forgot to mention who the special guest is: Daughtry. Yes, Daughtry.

The show is part of Nickelback’s 44-city North American Tour called “Feed the Machine.” It is slated for Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m., giving you plenty of time to tailgate.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com, www.axs.com and by phone at 1-888-9-AXS-TIX.

Tickets start at $75 for general admission, and are $90 or $125 for reserved seating.

If you get a refund, be sure to ask for it in 5 cent coins (get it? So you get a “Nickelback!”).

