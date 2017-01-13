Zac Brown Band announces another show at Coors Field

= Recording artist Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band performs onstage at A+E Networks "Shining A Light" concert at The Shrine Auditorium on November 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - We knew the Zac Brown Band wanted to see Colorado again (or at least the girl he left behind here).

The Atlanta-based country band announced Friday they will return to Coors Field this summer – two years after they played the inaugural major concert at the Denver ballpark.

The show is slated for Saturday, July 29 – and is just one stop on their North American concert tour, which supports a new album expected to drop on May 12.

Tickets for the Denver show go on sale Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. More information can be found at http://www.ticketmaster.com/.

And here’s the YouTube video for “Colder Weather,” in case this story’s lede made no sense to you:

