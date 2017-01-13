Zac Brown Band announces another show at Coors Field

KUSA - We knew the Zac Brown Band wanted to see Colorado again (or at least the girl he left behind here).
The Atlanta-based country band announced Friday they will return to Coors Field this summer – two years after they played the inaugural major concert at the Denver ballpark.
The show is slated for Saturday, July 29 – and is just one stop on their North American concert tour, which supports a new album expected to drop on May 12.
Tickets for the Denver show go on sale Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. More information can be found at http://www.ticketmaster.com/.
And here’s the YouTube video for “Colder Weather,” in case this story’s lede made no sense to you:
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs