34th annual Concours D'Elegance & Exotic Sports Car Show

KUSA - Sunday is the 34th annual Colorado Concours d’Elegance & Exotic Sports Car Show.

It’s slated for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Arapahoe Community College at 5900 S. Santa Fe Dr. in Littleton.

Concours d’Elegance showcases nearly 500 rare sport and classic cars, and draws more than 14,000 people a year.

Proceeds support Ability Connection Colorado’s Creative Options for Early Childhood Education Centers, which helps at-risk Colorado families and nearly 700 infants, toddlers and preschool kids each year.

Learn more about the car show here: http://bit.ly/2sZ7nus

