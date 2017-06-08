34th annual Concours D'Elegance & Exotic Sports Car Show

KUSA - Sunday is the 34th annual Colorado Concours d’Elegance & Exotic Sports Car Show.
It’s slated for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Arapahoe Community College at 5900 S. Santa Fe Dr. in Littleton.
Concours d’Elegance showcases nearly 500 rare sport and classic cars, and draws more than 14,000 people a year.
Proceeds support Ability Connection Colorado’s Creative Options for Early Childhood Education Centers, which helps at-risk Colorado families and nearly 700 infants, toddlers and preschool kids each year.
Learn more about the car show here: http://bit.ly/2sZ7nus
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs