A different kind of bike tour starts Friday

KUSA - Unlike others in the state, this bike race isn’t focused on experienced riders pulling off ridiculous times in mountain towns.

Instead, the 6th annual Pedal the Plains bicycle tour is focused on communities as it winds through Kersey, Keenesburg and Brush, Colorado.

It kicks off on Friday, and one of the riders will be Gov. John Hickenlooper, who says it’s an opportunity to experience a different side of the state.

“You get to see where our food comes from,” Hickenlooper said, calling the event a “big love fest” for our “rural communities.”

A few of the folks at 9NEWS will be taking part in the race, and will share their experiences via a live blog that you can see on our app and website starting Friday.

For more information on Pedal the Plains, go to: http://on9news.tv/2wdrF9H

