A first look at the new dinosaur exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

KUSA - If the triceratops discovered at a Thornton construction site officially has you super stoked about dinosaurs, then you can get more of a fix via a new exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

Ultimate Dinosaurs opens Oct. 6 and is free with admission to the museum. It features 17 skeletons and even more fossils and casts.

“Yeah, right now is a really good time to be a dinosaur lover in the Denver area,” said Joe Sertich with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

You also get the chance to see life-size murals of dinosaurs, take part in augmented reality and checkout a 3D printer that’s creating replicas of real fossils.

