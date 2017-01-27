Jan. 24 to 28 is sculpting week ahead of the International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. You can see the works of art Jan. 28 through Feb .5! (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

KUSA - Behind the handle of only hand tools, Tom Day and Team Breckenridge have perfectly cold weather for the 27th International Snow Sculpture Championship.

“Crisp, clean morning, Day said. “I think it’s zero. This weather dries the snow out a lot, takes the moisture out, so it makes it better.”

The team just finished carving an 18-foot tall turtle in France, and now are sculpting a giant Saint Bernard.

“We will have a couple of mice drinking from the keg under his chin,” Day said.

Right next to Team Breck, 15 other teams from around the world are chipping away at their 25-ton blocks of snow.

Greg Gutzki with the International Snow Sculpture Championships, says every chunk of ice chucked from teams needs to be scooped away by a volunteer.

“Some of the teams carve away 70 percent of the block, so all that snow has to be removed away from the sight,” Gutzki said.

It’s quite the sight – and Carl Scofield took the opportunity to walk around and take pictures.

“It’s been one of my favorite times of the year,” he said. “I have met so many great, inspiring artists from all over the world.”

He’s been an official photographer for the event for 27 years, and has been doing his part to make the temporary art a little bit more permanent.

“We’ll have a record for this time in Breckenridge when people came from all over the world to create these amazing pieces of work,” Scofield said.

Even with the perfect weather, Day says the snow isn’t built to last.

“People push the medium so much, pieces crash anyway,” Day said.

Teams will stop carving on Saturday and then judging will begin. The sculptures should last for several days at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.



Copyright 2017 KUSA