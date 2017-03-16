About 5,000 rainbow trout dropped into Lake Estes

(Photo: Dawn Wilson, © Dawn Wilson Photography)

ESTES PARK - If it makes your day to catch one rainbow trout, then you’ll love this news.

According to the Estes Valley Recreation and Park District, about 5,000 rainbow trout were dropped into Lake Estes Wednesday afternoon ahead of the summer season.

They say fishermen were already waiting, poles in hand. An eagle also snagged a quick snack (no judgement).

In case you’re wondering, 5,000 rainbow trout is about a ton of fish!

It’s ok though: even if you don’t manage to actual catch one, we still love you.

