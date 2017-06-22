Adventure traveler and his mule turn heads in Fort Collins

Bernie Harberts navigates his mule, Polly, at New Belgium Brewing Co. in Fort Collins on Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Polly the mule has made an impression on Fort Collins.

Everywhere the 22-year-old creature has gone this week with her handler and friend Bernie Harberts, she’s been met by admirers hoping to give her a scratch behind the ears or a pat on the muzzle.

It’s all good for the sturdy and patient Polly, Harberts said, although he knows the importance of keeping an eye on her. She’s has a Houdini-like ability to escape, he said.

She’s also prone to eat interesting things within her reach, such as a “very expensive-looking plant” outside the Bohemian Foundation’s headquarters in Old Town.

“She will go where she wants when she wants,” he said. “She’s a mule.”

