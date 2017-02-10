Alice Cares for Kids Radiothon today

(Photo: Vida Urbonas, KUSA)

KUSA - All day Friday, Alice 105.9 will broadcast stories of courage and hope to raise money for the Cares for Kids Radiothon, which benefits Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The radiothon has raised more than $20 million over the last 15 years – and they hope to get that number up to $21 million Friday.

During the two-day event, Alice breaks from regular programming to tell stories of both past and present patients at the hospital.

The radiothon started Thursday and continues Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can help the kids at Children’s Hospital Colorado by calling 1-800-458-KIDS during the event.

You can also give online here: http://bit.ly/2kWrGZ0

Also, each time you use the hashtag #Alice4Kids, Marriott will donate $1 to support Children’s Colorado.

We have more information about the radiothon here: http://bit.ly/2ktTnFh

