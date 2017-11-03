Art show supports Mexico earthquake relief

KUSA - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend that goes toward a great cause, look no further than the “Bless the Dead, Praise the Lowered” art show in Denver.
The event’s organizer, Armando Geneyro, joined us on 9NEWS at 4 p.m. to talk more about it.
The event is slated for Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fice Gallery at 2654 Walnut St. in River North.
The exit features work from multiple artists, a lowrider show/meet-up and Dia de los Muertos portrait event.
All proceeds will be donated to earthquake relief efforts in Mexico.
For more information, go to: http://bit.ly/2hDTizs
