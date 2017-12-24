Arvada firefighters help restore everyone's faith in humanity

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Firefighters from Arvada Fire Rescue took a few hours off from playing firefighter Christmas Eve to play the role of Santa instead.

The firefighters and their families dressed as elves and Santa, delivering gifts to more than 20 families around town.

The presents ranged from candy to dolls to stuffed animals.

Arvada Fire has been doing this for 17 years – and actually got so many donations they had a surplus of gifts.

“Oh yeah, yeah it warms your heart and everything to see how the families are and what they need, so we’re just giving back to our community,” Arvada Fire Lt. Mike Kulp said.

The fire department says about half the toys it gets are donated, and they buy the other half.



