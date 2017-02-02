Boy Scouts: Denver Area Council announces Mike Shanahan as Keynote Speaker for Sports Breakfast

DENVER - Shanahan will be the keynote speaker at this year's Boy Scouts of America, Denver Area Council Sports Breakfast.

Coach Shanahan led the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 1998 and 1999.

The 2017 program is scheduled for April 11 from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. at the Pepsi Center. In addition to Keynote Speaker Mike Shanahan, managers, administrators, coaches and athletes from surrounding professional and amateur teams attend.

The Sports Breakfast is the largest fundraiser each year for the Denver Area Council, serving youth in 10 counties throughout the Denver metro area and more than 43,000 young people and volunteers. Youth programs provide an experiential program for young adults to build habits of good character, participatory citizenship and physical fitness.

WHEN:

April 11, 2017: 7:-9 a.m. – Breakfast and Program

WHERE:

The Pepsi Center - Main Floor Stage - 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver, CO 80204

SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION:

Sponsorship details are available here or contact Vanessa McDougall, Development Director at 720.266.2139.

BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA, DENVER AREA COUNCIL PROGRAMS:

Cub Scouts - (Boys 6-10 years old or Grades K-5)

Boy Scouts - (Boys 11-17 years old or Grades 6-12)

Venturers - (Co-Ed youth, Ages 14-20)

(© 2017 KUSA)