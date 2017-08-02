Building a friendship one page at a time

Bush and Bolton have been working on something Bolton's wanted to do for the past six decades: learn to read. (Photo: Eddie Randle)

AURORA - Two women - who at first were strangers - bonded through something many of us take for granted. And one is now helping the other accomplish what she has wanted to do for decades.

They did it with dedication and patience.

People come to Summit Rehabilitation Care and Community in Aurora for different reasons.

While Dyann Bolton is getting rehab after an accident, she's also bonding with another resident who is giving her something even more valuable.

Something she has waited six decades to learn.

Another resident, Anna Bush, is helping.

"We basically started from the beginning with vowel sounds," Bush says.

"I said I need to start off with some real small books," Bolton explains.

For the past few months, for about two days a week, these two have been having reading lessons. It's something that's been a struggle for Bolton since childhood.

"I can't read," she says. "And its embarrassing to me and some of my friends would tease me about it: 'She can't read, she illiterate, she's dumb…' I'm a long way from being dumb."

She hid her anger and turned to prayer.

"I just sit down and talk to my friend upstairs…" Bolton says. "God and I say just help me just send me to the right person and I guess that's where he sent me right here."

"I got through some college and if I can't further my education let me further someone else's education," Bush says with a laugh.

So far they have finished two books - but there are still hurdles.

"The word that I get stuck on - I go back, I go back and I study on them two words and I go back and I got it - AND I'M LIKE I DID IT I REALLY DID IT! And it just feels so good to know how to read a little bit," Bolton says.

Day by day, her skill grows, and as that happens so does their friendship.

Bolton says she wants to go as far as she can.

She wants to be able to read her own medication labels so she knows how much to take and says she wants to be able to read her mail and the newspaper - and the bible.

Both say they are dedicated to keeping this going.

© 2017 KUSA-TV