Buy a Rocky Mountain National Park pass before Jan. 1, save $10

Allison Sylte, KUSA 8:28 AM. MST December 29, 2016

KUSA - If your New Year’s resolution is to spend more time in Rocky Mountain National Park (never a bad idea), then pay attention.

The park will cut you a deal if you buy your 2017 pass before Jan. 1. The pass is going to increase in price from $50 for the year to $60, but you can still snag one for $50 if you buy it before the new year.

To do it, go to: http://bit.ly/2iIYG6i by Thursday at midnight. You can buy the discounted pass at park entrance stations through Saturday.

Since a day pass is $20 per car, a yearly pass basically pays for itself in three visits. 

 

