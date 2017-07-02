Cherry Creek Art Festival brings hundreds of thousands

The Cherry Creek Shopping District was a little more crowded than usual this weekend.

Cherry Creek North is usually busy on the weekends, but when the Cherry Creek Arts Festival rolls around -- hundreds of thousands of people line the streets.

It's free entertainment for the whole family -- and as the name suggests -- featured art from all over the world. The festival grows bigger each year -- and some of the guests told us -- it also gets better.

"The art out here is amazing," says Kevin Biggins, one of the attendees. "I'm not a big art guy, but you know what? We saw a bunch of stuff that was just like, 'Wow! That would be good in our little condo. It would be great.'"

If you missed out on the festival Sunday, you'll have another chance: the last day of the festival is Monday. It begins at 10 in the morning at wraps up at 6 p.m.

© 2017 KUSA-TV