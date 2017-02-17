KUSA
Colleen Ferreira welcomes baby boy Finn

Megan Morris, KUSA 5:56 AM. MST February 17, 2017

KUSA - For 9NEWS reporter Colleen Ferreira Valentine's Day was filled with a little extra love this year.

Colleen and her husband Fred will forever know Valentine's Day as the day their first born son came into the world.

Little Finn was born on February 14, 2017, and he couldn't be cuter.
 

Congratulations, Colleen! 

