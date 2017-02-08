CSU meat market an 'untold secret' of Fort Collins

Kasey Buttrick labels cuts of lamb at CSU's Meat Laboratory on Thursday, February 2, 2017. (Photo: Valerie Mosley/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Behind a back door at Colorado State University is a relatively unknown meat lover's paradise.

Marked only by a string of yards signs and a small banner, the Animal Science building houses a full retail butcher shop that's open to the public. Unbeknownst to many, CSU has run the meat lab since 1959 and recently branded the operation as Ram Country Meats.

"We get by with word of mouth," said Joe Bullard, CSU’s meat lab manager. “We don’t have a huge budget for marketing. We don’t have any billboards or anything."

It’s exactly the type of butcher shop local many think is missing from the local food scene, and the type of place Midwestern transplants miss from home. Other agriculture schools around the country have similar operations.

