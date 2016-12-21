Denver family celebrates ‘Christmas miracle'

DENVER - Most of us don't wish to find ourselves in the hospital this Christmas season.

Except for Kirstin and Matt Dugger.

The Denver couple was rushed to Rose Medical Center just after Kirstin needed an emergency C-section to give birth to their daughter.



“It’s surreal,” said Kirstin, 43. “It’s been a long time coming.”



Brynlee Grace Marilou Dugger shocked the world at 5:11 P.M. on Tuesday December 21.

“I couldn’t believe it,” added Matt, a smile across his face.

Brynlee Grace Marilou Dugger

Kirstin’s due date was set for January 29, but a dimming heartbeat and lack of oxygen forced nurses and doctors at the hospital to act quickly and remove Brynlee themselves.



For Kirstin and Matt, it was more than just a pregnancy.



“[We] never, ever thought that [we would have a child],” Kirstin said. “It’s a blessing.”



At 47 and 43, Matt and Kirstin have experienced four miscarriages in their twenty years of marriage.The most recent one coming two years ago when Kirstin was nearly six months into the pregnancy.



“It’s the worst thing that’s ever happened,” Matt said.



Doctors monitored Brynlee’s health closely knowing Kirstin’s past and the couple’s age.



“It’s a miracle,” said nurse Jennifer McKay. “I’ve been doing this 26 years and it’s a miracle.”



“It's just when you never expect it to happen and when you never think it's going to happen to you it's just overwhelming,” Kirstin said wiping away tears as she watched over Brynlee in the NICU. “She’s our little Christmas miracle.

Baby Brynlee

Brynlee is expected to remain in the NICU for another three to four weeks, before she goes home for the first time.

