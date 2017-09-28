Denver Philharmonic Orchestra wins big competition

(Photo: Courtesy Denver Philharmonic Orchestra)

KUSA - This is awesome news for the Denver Philharmonic Orchestra.

The ensemble, led by Music Director Dr. Lawrence Golan, announced last week that they won first place in the Community Ensemble Category in the Ictus International Music Competition.

The decision was based on the Denver Philharmonic’s performance of Ottorino Respighi: Pines of Rome and came from a five-person jury.

You can watch the winning performance here: http://bit.ly/2xFnfG6

The Philharmonic will open its 70th season with Oktoberfest on Sept. 29. You can learn more and buy tickets here: www.denverphilharmonic.org.

