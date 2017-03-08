Denver Zoo unveils bigger, better tiger exhibit

Part of the Denver Zoo's new tiger exhibit, called "The Edge".

DENVER - The Denver Zoo is letting its tigers explore their new home for a few more days before the new exhibit opens to the public.

The zoo calls the new exhibit 'The Edge.'

The goal is to bring guests closer than ever to the tigers with features such as bridges that allow the animals to walk just 12 feet over visitor's heads.

'The Edge' nearly doubles the outdoor space the zoo's tigers have at the Felines Exhibit.

The exhibit opens on Friday, March 17.

© 2017 KUSA-TV