Denver Fashion Weekend announces summer '17 fashion and art show

303 Magazine/Photography and design by David Rossa. (Photo: 303 Magazine/Photography and design by David Rossa)

DENVER - If you love Denver Fashion Weekend's incredible spring and fall fashion shows, then you're not going to want to miss DFW's first summer fashion and art show.

The event is hosted by 303 Magazine and will take place Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6. What's unique about this fashion show is that it will incorporate the DaVinci Machines Exhibition at the Wings over the Rockies Air and Space Museum.

With a ticket, people will get to walk through the DaVinci exhibit, followed by a fashion show highlighting Denver's best designers and boutiques.

The exhibit features several remastered DaVinci works including the "Mona Lisa" and "The Last Supper."

There will also be more than 65 hand-crafted inventions on display, built from DaVinci's famous designs. The interactive models include war machines, flying machines, nautical and hydraulic machines, and devices illustrating the Principles of Mechanics.

Visitors are allowed to touch the machine models in order to get an up-close and personal look at how they operate.

And like all of DFW's fashion shows, fabulous models will be strutting their stuff down the runway after the art exhibit showing.

303 Magazine is also switching it up this year by including a children's fashion show on Sunday, August 6. The show is open to kids ages 6 to 13, and will show off Denver's amazing children's boutiques and designers.

Starting at 4 p.m., kids and their parents will be able to walk through the DaVinci exhibit, followed by a kid-friendly reception and fashion show.

There is a casting call for both runway shows scheduled for Tuesday, June 27 at Wings over the Rockies. For the children's show, parental guardians must accompany their kids at the casting call.

For more information on the event and the casting call, visit 303Magazine.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV