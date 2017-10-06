KUSA
Drew Litton draws epic cartoon in 9NEWS studio

Drew is introducing some news calendars this weekend!

Allison Sylte , KUSA 10:11 AM. MDT October 06, 2017

KUSA - If you follow Colorado sports at all, then you’ve probably seen a cartoon from Drew Litton.

We had him in the studio on Friday morning, and we drew a cartoon that does a pretty good job summing up how Rockies fans are feeling right now: 

He’s releasing a new Broncos calendar and having a launch party on Sunday at the Barnes and Noble at 960 S. Colorado Blvd.

That will last from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and include food trucks and maybe even a Bronco or two.

Find out more about the event here: http://bit.ly/2xnCHol

And find out more about Drew’s work here: http://www.drewlitton.com/

