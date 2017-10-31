Face your fears: 9NEWS members face their fears

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Elway pleased with effort, will evaluate quarterback…Oct 31, 2017, 12:41 a.m.
-
Denying Russia collusion, Trump calls campaign aide…Oct 31, 2017, 8:42 a.m.
-
Broncos commit five turnovers in losing to Chiefs, 29-19Oct 30, 2017, 9:41 p.m.