February 10 is a Night to Shine

KUSA - There’s a very special event this Friday called Night to Shine.

It gives adults with disabilities the opportunity to attend their very own prom – sometimes their first prom ever.

They get a red carpet entrance and a friendly welcome from paparazzi, limousine rides, hair and makeup stations and more.

It’s a night of glitz and glamour, and we brought in Sue Hart and Cathy Bradbury with Bethesda Lutheran Communities to tell us more.

To learn more about the Night to Shine, go to: http://bit.ly/2k31c8K

