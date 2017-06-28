Free bikes for Denver first graders

Adult Coloradans took their bikes to work on Wednesday, while some first and second graders brought bikes home.

Thirty one first and second grade girls were given brand new bikes. It was a surprise event for them put on by Girls Inc. of Metro Denver: an after-school education program for young girls.

Girls Inc. middle school students actually built the bikes. The students built them all morning as part of a four-week-long STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) summer camp. Each week has a theme; the first two were architecture and transportation. This week: energy.

So Girls Inc. teamed up with Xcel Energy and Wish for Wheels -- a nonprofit that gives bikes and helmets to kids in low income communities. Together, with the essential help of some middle school STEM students, they brought a big surprise to some Denver first and second graders.

You can apply for Girls Inc. programs on their website. Wish for Wheels will hold a benefit concert at 4:30 p.m. on June 29 at Gordon Biersch Restaurant in Broomfield.

