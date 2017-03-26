Giving clothes to hundreds of new refugees in Denver metro

(Photo: Ama Arthur-Asmah, KUSA)

DENVER - The Denver Health Foundation gave a warm welcome -- literally -- to hundreds of refugees new to the area.

Sunday, the foundation gave more than 300 children -- all patients at Denver Health's Lowry Family Health Center -- warm clothes including coats, hats, gloves, jeans, shirts, shoes, socks and underwear.

It's part of the group's Refugee Outreach Clothing Kids program, also called R.O.C.K.

According to the organization, the refugees are from Burma, Syria, Congo, Nepal, Afghanistan, Somalia, Eritrea, Iraq, Ukraine and Ethiopia. They moved here with the help of the United States government and the United Nations.

(Photo: Ama Arthur-Asmah, KUSA)

"We know they're coming from very terrible circumstances -- drought, famine, civil war violence," Robin Engleberg, the foundation's program manger, said.

Two of the people helped today were the Kalunga sisters, Chantlan, 15, and Edwige, 16.

"America is good because we are getting good food, we are sleeping in a good house, we are going in a good school," Chantlan said.

She and her sister looked for new clothes with their assigned personal shopper Justina Jones, one of the organization's health care partners.

"They're just like my daughter, I mean completely the same," Jones said. "There's no difference, not at all, no difference."

(Photo: Ama Arthur-Asmah, KUSA)

According to her, language barriers aren't a problem when helping the different refugees.

"You don't have to know any other language, just smile," Jones said. "That's universal."

Engleberg said the event was more than just providing clothes, it was also a way to greet the refugees.

"We want them to succeed," she said. "We want them to know that we're glad they're here."

For ways to donate or more information about the program, visit Denver Health Foundation's website.

© 2017 KUSA-TV