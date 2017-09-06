Go to Scotland without ever leaving Colorado

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Maybe you can’t swing a plane ticket right now … but that doesn’t mean you can’t explore other cultures anyway.

No, we’re not talking about just going to an ethnic restaurant.

The Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival starts Thursday, and this features everything from Scottish bands to jousting to dogs of the British Isles.

This is the 41st year of the annual tradition – which also happens to include America’s largest Celtrc parade.

You can hear from some of the organizers in the video above.

To buy tickets, call 1-800-90-ESTES, visit ScotFest.com or head to a King Soopers or Walgreens location.

Admission is free for kids four and under.

For more information, check out: http://bit.ly/2eGJtyU

