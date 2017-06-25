North Carolina man's stolen wallet returned 40 years later

Greensboro man's wallet returned 40 years after it was stolen from him in in high school gym. (Photo: WFMY)

WFMY - If you've ever had something stolen from you, over time you don't expect to ever get it back.

This is especially true if the theft happened in high school. And if high school for you was back in 1977.

A Greensboro, North Carolina man had given up on ever seeing that wallet ever again. That is, until a friend brought it to his house last week...40 years later!

"When he knocked on my door, he said, 'do you recognize this?' I said, I can't tell you what I said, but I said 'oh snap!'"

Someone stole Sylvester "Buddy" Haith's wallet from the Smith High School gym back in 1977.

In it was family pictures, a blood card, his social security card, and a brand new driver's license.

"I'm proud and glad I got the wallet back. My dad gave me this wallet," Haith said.

After 40 years, the wallet is mildewed and moldy, but what's inside is still special.

"All my pictures, my beautiful sisters, my first sweetheart - my high school sweetheart. All the pictures are still good in it."

A worker found it during demolition while removing some duct work at Smith High.

It all goes to show: your past can sometimes find you.

Copyright 2017 WFMY