Here's what it looks like when an eel truck overturns

KUSA - If you’re having a bad day, think about this: at least a truck through of eels didn’t overturn on your car.
That actually happened in Oregon, and Oregon State Police tweeted photos – and they’re so gross that, even though we’re a news station based in Colorado, we are writing about it … because nope.
Here’s the first traumatizing photo of what happened. You can see the eels slithering about on the highway. They look like worms. It’s gross.
Thanks @OregonDOT pic.twitter.com/SmwHtWLeQ3— Depoe Bay Fire Dist. (@DepoeBayFire) July 13, 2017
Here’s a car that’s covered with eels and a brave Oregon state trooper hanging out with them. NOPE.
What to tell the #drycleaner? pic.twitter.com/2QyxSriiGq— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) July 13, 2017
Here are more pictures. Are you grossed out? IF YOU AREN’T, THAT PROBABLY MEANS YOU LIKE EELS.
OSP @OregonDOT & @LincolnCountySO on scene overturned #Slime #Eel truck Hwy101 MP131 closed. #Cleanup on Aisle 101 pic.twitter.com/Z9s9XbQ247— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) July 13, 2017
In conclusion, sure, you might be personally victimized by your coworker, but if you had a bad day today, at least there (likely) were no eels involved.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs