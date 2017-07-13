Here's what it looks like when an eel truck overturns

(Photo: Courtesy Oregon State Police)

KUSA - If you’re having a bad day, think about this: at least a truck through of eels didn’t overturn on your car.

That actually happened in Oregon, and Oregon State Police tweeted photos – and they’re so gross that, even though we’re a news station based in Colorado, we are writing about it … because nope.

Here’s the first traumatizing photo of what happened. You can see the eels slithering about on the highway. They look like worms. It’s gross.

Here’s a car that’s covered with eels and a brave Oregon state trooper hanging out with them. NOPE.

Here are more pictures. Are you grossed out? IF YOU AREN’T, THAT PROBABLY MEANS YOU LIKE EELS.

In conclusion, sure, you might be personally victimized by your coworker, but if you had a bad day today, at least there (likely) were no eels involved.

