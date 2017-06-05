How a Burger King manager helped displaced kids during a storm

(Photo: Courtesy Broomfield Police)

We want to introduce you to a local woman who went out of her way to help a group of kids during last month’s snowstorm.

Kendra Perry, a manager at a Burger King, received a citizen commendation from Broomfield Police.

They thanked her for helping a number of children – including infants and toddlers – who were displaced when Beautiful Savior Lutheran School was evacuated due to the storm.

The Broomfield Police Department says Perry handed out toys and free drinks to the kids and school’s staff while they were waiting to get back inside the building.

It’s small, but she went beyond the call of duty to help people in need – and that’s awesome.

