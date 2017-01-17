How a little penguin chick in Colorado Springs is defying the odds

Dubbed "Penny," this little penguin chick born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is defying the odds. She's the first chick born at the zoo to survive past ten days! (Photo: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

COLORADO SPRINGS - Weighing the same as just two slices of bread when born, "Penny," has surpassed a milestone no other penguin born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has.

The chick celebrated its 30-day birthday this week. In the past, chicks born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo had not been able to survive past ten days old.

Instead, Penny has grown from two ounces to two-and-a-half pounds, or 20 times its initial hatch weight in just a month.

“Even at just over 30 days old, it’s already pretty feisty,” said Patty Wallace, lead Aquatics animal keeper. “That’s a good sign, since it’s a natural defense mechanism for chicks in the wild."

The chick was named “Penny” by its keepers as a nod to the Zoo’s founder, Spencer Penrose, and the fact that the zoo considers the chick their “lucky Penny.”

The chick's sex has yet to be determined, as DNA testing is required for that.

The Zoo anticipates that the new penguin chick will be able to go on public exhibit sometime in late February or early March, after it’s safe for it to have access to the pool.

After that, guests will have about 30 to 60 days to visit the penguins before they leave Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to make way for construction on the new exhibit.

“It’s bittersweet that our chick will have to leave so soon, but we’re so thankful for the time we were able to spend caring for it,” said Wallace.

The zoo attributes its low success rate of healthy penguin chicks to outdated equipment and shared ventilation with the hippo enclosure. The Zoo is currently working to address those concerns with a $10.4 million capital campaign called Making Waves, which will fund new state-of-the-art buildings for both hippos and penguins.

