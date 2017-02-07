How a program is helping people who are blind cross country ski

A program at Snow Mountain Ranch is helping people who are blind cross country ski. (Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

GRANBY - At the YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center near Granby, Anthony Nelson and Mika Brewer just met -- but already have a relationship that goes beyond most.

“When your life is in someone else’s hands, you get to know them pretty quickly,” Brewer said.

Nelson is legally blind with only limited vision, but he’s gearing up for some cross country skiing with Brewer, his guide.

“He will navigate me through the course, tell me when there are hill, straights, flats, curves,” Nelson said.

The two are taking part in the International Ski for Light event, which Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center Director Bill Pierce says has more than a hundred other skiers taking part.

“One hundred to 150 athletes plus their guides,” Pierce said.

All of them are visually challenged -- some with complete blindness -- and this year they have a special trail map made with braille to help them understand the trails a little better.

“There’s topography on it so they can feel some of the up and down,” Pierce said.

Most of the skiers have come from the United States, but others have traveled from all over the world.

“They’re coming from England, Europe all over, Japan and Asia,” Pierce said.

They’re doing what Nelson’s been doing, proving just because you can’t see the trail doesn’t mean you can’t blaze it.

“Just the beautiful sound, the wild, the skis and the wind,” Nelson said.



