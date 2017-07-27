How creating art helps these women get out of poverty

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Water main break closes portion of Centennial intersectionJul 27, 2017, 2:08 p.m.
-
RTD files fourth waiver extension to continue…Jul 27, 2017, 4:40 p.m.
-
Aurora to break ground on new recreation centerJul 27, 2017, 2:16 p.m.