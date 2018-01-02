‘I said Yas!': Paris Hilton gets engaged in Aspen

Chris Zylka popping the question to Paris Hilton in Aspen. (Photo: @ParisHilton)

ASPEN - Paris Hilton is officially off the market.

The heiress, model and reality TV star got engaged over the weekend to Chris Zylka.

Zylka, an actor and model, popped the question during a ski trip over the weekend in Aspen, Hilton's rep Jill Fritzo confirmed to USA TODAY Tuesday.

Hilton shared the news via Twitter, calling Zylka the "love of (her) life" and "best friend."

I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!😍 pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

Although it's unclear how long the couple have been dating, Hilton made their relationship Instagram official in February 2017 — and they have been posting about each other on social media ever since.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

