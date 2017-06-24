KUSA
If you want to see a pair of scared 9NEWS anchors, watch this

Allison Sylte, KUSA 7:42 AM. MDT June 24, 2017

KUSA - You had lots of great ideas about what adventures Steve Staeger and TaRhonda Thomas should take.

The two of them made a pick – a daring one at that.

For this week’s 9NEWS field trip, the two took a ride on the “Terror-Dactyl.”

What is the “Terror-Dactyl?” It’s a ride on the edge of a 200-foot cliff in Manitou Springs.

Watch how they cope with the adventure in the video above!

 Read more about the “Terror-Dactyl” here: http://bit.ly/2t2aZ1Y

 

