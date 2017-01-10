It's free grounds admission day at the stock show

OH MY GOSH IT'S A LLAMA... AT THE NATIONAL WESTERN STOCK SHOW AND RODEO. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Sure, you might not be an actual cowboy, but at the National Western Stock Show, you can wear a bolo tie without judgement or having to step foot in a hipster bar.

And, if you find yourself house poor due to Denver’s housing market, pay attention: Tuesday is free grounds admission day at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo!

What exactly does grounds admission entail? Well, in addition to recouping the cost of a ticket by buying a lot of western wear you didn’t know you needed, there’s also a petting zoo, the chance to see a wide variety of livestock firsthand and people watching galore.

You can learn more and see a full schedule here: http://www.nationalwestern.com/special-events/

We spoke to a wide variety of people from the stock show on 9NEWS Mornings. Hear more about the legendary Denver event in the video below!

