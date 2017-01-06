It's January, so start thinking about your summer campsite

Horsetooth Reservoir is both really pretty ... and close to Fort Collins. It's no wonder everyone wants to camp there. (Photo: Austin Humphreys, the Fort Collins Coloradoan)

KUSA - It’s January, and it’s really cold out.

But despite the fact summer is months away, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources says you should start thinking about reserving a campsite now.

Why? The campgrounds at Horsetooth Reservoir are already full for Memorial Day weekend – and they’re almost full for other early summer weekends.

Other campgrounds are also filing up fast – including on July 4.

To make a reservation, visit www.larimercamping.com or call (800) 397-7795.

Hey, if you make a reservation, you have a nice warm weather activity to look forward to while you’re scraping the ice off your car!



(© 2017 KUSA)