It's January, so start thinking about your summer campsite

KUSA - It’s January, and it’s really cold out.
But despite the fact summer is months away, the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources says you should start thinking about reserving a campsite now.
Why? The campgrounds at Horsetooth Reservoir are already full for Memorial Day weekend – and they’re almost full for other early summer weekends.
Other campgrounds are also filing up fast – including on July 4.
To make a reservation, visit www.larimercamping.com or call (800) 397-7795.
Hey, if you make a reservation, you have a nice warm weather activity to look forward to while you’re scraping the ice off your car!
