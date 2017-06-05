Local organization feeds families in need all year

KUSA - If you can’t make it out to the 9 Cares Colorado Shares drive this weekend, there’s a local organization that helps feed hungry families in Colorado year-round.

Colorado Feeding Kids is an all-volunteer based organization that packs nutritional meals for families in need.

They take donations and raw materials to make meals.

Once a month, they hold events where volunteers package all the materials into a meal pack.

These are then taken to local food banks, churches and schools.

The group’s original purpose was to help kids in third world countries get nutritious meals – then, they learned there are people right at home who need help.

“Seven years ago, when we were getting calls from local food banks and we did research and found local kids needed food, we were at that time shocked,” Kenward Bradley, the president of Colorado Feeding Kids, said.

“Another thing that’s a big issue in Colorado is seniors. Many seniors have to decide between paying for medicine, paying for rent or paying for food.”

Originally, the organization made meal packs that provided six meals for children and seniors. Just last month, they started something new.

Now, they hand out family packs with 18 meals.

The packs will be given to children on Fridays so they have meals over the weekends.

You can learn more about Colorado Feeding Kids here: http://www.cofeedingkids.org/

© 2017 KUSA-TV