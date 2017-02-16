Local organization gives single parents a ‘hand up'

KUSA - A local organization exists to help single parents lead a self-sufficient life.

Warren Village says it’s not a hand out – it’s a hand up. The program includes working and attending school full-time, attending life skills classes and volunteering.

Clients get affordable housing, early child care and education, as well as family services.

You can learn more about Warren Village – and an upcoming luncheon celebrating wellness – here: https://warrenvillage.org/

(© 2017 KUSA)